Dr. Kevin McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McIntosh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin McIntosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. McIntosh works at
Locations
-
1
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced OBGYN250 Chateau Dr SW Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-4357
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McIntosh?
He is the absolute best. He is very detailed, takes his time to make sure you understand everything, and truly cares. These people who wrote negative reviews are crazy. He is the absolute best I wouldn't go to anyone else.
About Dr. Kevin McIntosh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1235367038
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntosh works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.