Overview

Dr. Kevin McGrath, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. McGrath works at Adult and Pediatric Allergy and Asthma of CT in Wethersfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.