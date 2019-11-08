Dr. Kevin McGill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McGill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Gwinnett Surgical Associates95 Collier Rd NW Ste 6015, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-5959
Buckhead Surgical Associates2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-7955
- Piedmont Hospital
Dr McGill is the most competent and compassionate surgeon I’ve ever met. He has given me quality of life that had been severely affected the past 3 years due to a failed lap band. He listens attentively, guides the patient through the plan for treatment and ensures that he answers all questions. I put my full confidence in this doctor and highly recommend!
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons
- Loyola University Hospital, Stritch School of Medicine
- University Of Florida Health Science Center, Shands
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Dr. McGill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGill has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGill speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McGill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGill.
