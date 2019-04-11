Dr. Kevin McGeever, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGeever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McGeever, MD
Dr. Kevin McGeever, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. McGeever works at
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
He is a great doctor. He explains things well and his scar from my procedure with him is better than Dr. Hashimi's (??he made me say it). His relationship and interaction with his patients awesome I would recommend him for any procedure.
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. McGeever has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGeever using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGeever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGeever works at
Dr. McGeever has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGeever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McGeever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGeever.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGeever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGeever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.