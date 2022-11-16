Dr. Kevin McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McGee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin McGee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
New Mexico Orthopedics Assocs201 Cedar St SE Ste 6600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 724-4300
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
- 3 2101 Unser Blvd Se, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 724-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a partial left knee replacement in 2/22. Now 9 months later it is as good as new. Absolutely nothing but very good things to say about dr. McGee,all of his staff, and the out patient surgery center. The process went smoothly and professionally. I have no hesitation at all recommending him to others.
About Dr. Kevin McGee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1821137811
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University Of New Mexico
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.