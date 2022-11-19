See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. McElroy works at Progressive Spine and Sports Medicine in Ramsey, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
8 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
8 (541)
View Profile
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
10 (98)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Spine and Sports Medicine
    48 S Franklin Tpke, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 962-9199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McElroy?

    Nov 19, 2022
    After seeing an orthopedic surgeon that wanted to do a knee replacement, I found Dr. McElroy. He identified a problem with my IT Band. After 6 weeks of therapy, my pain is 90% better and I didn’t have an unnecessary surgery.
    Daniel — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McElroy to family and friends

    Dr. McElroy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McElroy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO.

    About Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013228386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UMDNJ/Sch Osteo Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McElroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McElroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McElroy works at Progressive Spine and Sports Medicine in Ramsey, NJ. View the full address on Dr. McElroy’s profile.

    Dr. McElroy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McElroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. McElroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.