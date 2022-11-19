Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO
Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Progressive Spine and Sports Medicine48 S Franklin Tpke, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 962-9199
- Valley Hospital
After seeing an orthopedic surgeon that wanted to do a knee replacement, I found Dr. McElroy. He identified a problem with my IT Band. After 6 weeks of therapy, my pain is 90% better and I didn’t have an unnecessary surgery.
- Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
- UMDNJ/Sch Osteo Med
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
