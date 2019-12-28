Overview

Dr. Kevin McDonald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, NC. They completed their residency with Corona Regional Medical Center



Dr. McDonald works at Family Foot Care in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.