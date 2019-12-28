Dr. Kevin McDonald, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McDonald, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kevin McDonald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, NC. They completed their residency with Corona Regional Medical Center
Dr. McDonald works at
Locations
Instride Foot and Ankle Specialists Pllc1022 Lee Ann Dr NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 786-4482
Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center1025 NE Gateway Ct NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 920-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDonald was excellent on diagnosis of my husband feet. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin McDonald, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.