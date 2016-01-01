Dr. McCowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kevin McCowan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin McCowan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.
Dr. McCowan works at
Locations
Buckhead Injury and Wellness Institute PC5825 Glenridge Dr Ste 212, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 537-3452
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin McCowan, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144382060
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Dr. McCowan works at
