Dr. McCoach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin McCoach, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin McCoach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their fellowship with East Orange VA Med Ctr
Dr. McCoach works at
Locations
Alan J. Klukowicz MD PA62 S FULLERTON AVE, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with Dr McCoach for years. He takes a lot of time to listen and is discussing every treatment/examination options very clearly. Last Friday I was not feeling well and did call the office early afternoon. Symptoms were not severe enough to visit an emergency room. Dr. McCoach was about to leave but did wait for me even though I was not scheduled to visit. Called Saturday with lab results himself.
About Dr. Kevin McCoach, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366444002
Education & Certifications
- East Orange VA Med Ctr
- Mountainside Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Dr. McCoach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoach works at
Dr. McCoach has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Congenital Heart Defects and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.