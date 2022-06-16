Overview

Dr. Kevin McCarty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. McCarty works at The Everett Clinic in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.