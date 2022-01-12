Overview

Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at The Bone & Joint Clinic Of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Walker, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.