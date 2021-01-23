Dr. Kevin Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Mays, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Mays, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Arkansas
Dr. Mays works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 385-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- Western Missouri Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Net
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mays?
I'm impressed with Dr Mays. Have been seeing him for a couple of years. My only problem is with the website. You'll receive an answer in 48 hours, more like 7-10 days and then I don't actually receive an answer, just the pharmacy saying a script is ready. I know from talking with him he does not want you to run out of meds. I don't know where the disconnect is, but when it is time for a refill start asking a couple of weeks in advance. I do not think he actually receives my messages for several business days. That sucks terribly because I don't feel right when I'm out. There is definitely room for improvement. I have a strong healthcare background, and this isn't acceptable.
About Dr. Kevin Mays, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English
- 1598735144
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mays works at
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.