Overview

Dr. Kevin Maxwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center, John C. Fremont Healthcare District and Orchard Hospital.



Dr. Maxwell works at Covenant Health Medical Group in Auburn, CA with other offices in Gridley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.