Dr. Kevin Mathisson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Mathisson works at Scarsdale Eye Associates in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.