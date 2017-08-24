Dr. Kevin Marzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Marzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Marzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Marzo works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-0333
-
2
NYU Langone Cardiology Associates - Mineola212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
-
3
Bethpage Primary Medical Care530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I left my first cardiologist to have Dr. Marzo put in a stent. He is an excellent doctor. He is very knowledgeable and confident which helped ease my tension. Happy I switched doctors!
About Dr. Kevin Marzo, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376539817
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University, Six-Year Honors Program In Medicine
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
