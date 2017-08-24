Overview

Dr. Kevin Marzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Marzo works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.