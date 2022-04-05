Dr. Kevin Marler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Marler, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Marler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Marler works at
Locations
Willis-Knighton Surgical Consultants8001 Youree Dr Ste 840, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 795-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Willis Knighton South Hosp2510 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 212-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just came out of surgery with Dr Marler and his team having Hernia Surgery! He and his Staff and Office workers are Awesome!!! This is one Awesome Surgeon!!!
About Dr. Kevin Marler, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1396701793
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marler has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Marler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.