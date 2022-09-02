Dr. Kevin Malone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Malone, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Malone, DPM is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Malone works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Avalon Park1715 E 95th St, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (312) 847-6496
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malone?
Dr. Malone is a pleasure to have as a podiatrist. He always puts his patients first his care is excellent his staff is wonderful I highly recommend him
About Dr. Kevin Malone, DPM
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1003082488
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
Dr. Malone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.