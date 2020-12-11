Dr. Kevin Makati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Makati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Makati, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lutz, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tufts - New England Medical Center
Dr. Makati works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 205, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 229-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makati?
Dr. Makati is an amazing heart surgeon. After being diagnosed with AFIB I consulted several surgeons including Mayo Clinic and chose Dr. Makati. The procedure went perfectly and it has now been 18 months with zero episodes of AFIB. Great bedside manner. Very caring surgeon. Not only recommend but highly recommend.
About Dr. Kevin Makati, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1467541953
Education & Certifications
- Tufts - New England Medical Center
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makati works at
Dr. Makati has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Makati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.