Dr. Kevin Mahoney, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Mahoney, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Riverside Partners/Women's Hlth12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 510, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5700
2
Womens Healthcare Associates401 Oyster Point Rd Ste A, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 534-5700
3
Riverside Peninsula Surgery Centers12000 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-1717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Mahoney. I've had the utmost respect and trust for Dr. Mahoney from the day we met. He is as knowledgeable, experienced, professional and kind as they get. The first time we met, he walked into the room reviewing my entire health history- something I was prepared to do myself based on visits from previous doctors. He obviously went over and beyond to dig up all my testing, results and concerns from other doctors and hospitals. He articulated everything better to me than I would've done for him! Dr. Mahoney is also not pushy, opinionated, arrogant, etc. Quite the opposite- he is incredibly patient, a phenomenal listener, and incredibly humble. I entrusted him to perform a laparoscopic surgery to address cysts, lesions and pain I have been having and he thoroughly explained his plan before the procedure. I'm currently in recovery from that surgery and am looking forward to my post-op appointment to hear the findings and results in more detail.
About Dr. Kevin Mahoney, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033558127
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
