Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Charlton Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford, Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Maguire works at
-
1
Surgical Associates of Norwich LLC330 Washington St Ste 520, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 425-5300
-
2
Southcoast Health Cardiology208 Mill Rd, Fairhaven, MA 02719 Directions (508) 973-2207Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
- Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
He did my breast reduction. I'm still healing, but he has been so supportive through the whole process, including getting it covered by my insurance. He always has time to answer a question. His staff are amazing. I'm also quite satisfied with my results so far!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1750488839
- University Of Massachusetts Med School
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Maguire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maguire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maguire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Maguire works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguire.
