Dr. Kevin Magone, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Magone, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY.
Dr. Magone works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics118 Tradepark Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 416-5225Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics160 London Mountain View Dr, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 864-0770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had been waiting 3 years for help. Dr. Magone did the best job on my knee replacement. I am currently in rehab and so far ahead of most in my recovery, thanks to this man..
About Dr. Kevin Magone, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1801209069
Dr. Magone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Magone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magone.
