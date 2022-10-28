Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Macdonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Macdonald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Locations
-
1
Carolinaeast Physicians2604 M L KING JR BLVD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 638-4023
-
2
Eastern Carolina Internal Medicine PA137 Medical Ln, Pollocksville, NC 28573 Directions (252) 224-3071
-
3
Cchc-coastal Internal Medicine and Cardiology670 CARDINAL RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 636-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MacDonald took care of me and even called, personally, with the test results.
About Dr. Kevin Macdonald, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1962939280
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.