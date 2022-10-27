Overview

Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.



Dr. Lyu works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.