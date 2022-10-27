See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.

Dr. Lyu works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopedic Hospital
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 794-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fondren Orthopedic Group
    520 BLOSSOM ST, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 332-9537
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Sugar Land
    13440 University Blvd Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 500-8135
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Baytown
    2635 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 837-8550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Orthopedic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Lyu came highly recommended by our friends. My mother suffered a fall that resulted in persistent pain on the right shoulder. Dr. Lyu ordered necessary imaging studies to rule out serious injuries and offered steroid injection to the troubled area. My mother now has increased range of motion and the pain is much improved. He also went over some exercises that could facilitate and expedite the recovery. His website (painsolvemd) offers a wide array of helpful information. We recommend Dr. Lyu highly and are grateful that my mother is in his capable hands!
    Leon C. — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689037723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lyu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

