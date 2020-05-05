See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and OrthoColorado Hospital.

Dr. Lutz works at The Center for Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Center for Internal Medicine
    501 S Cherry St Ste 930, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0377
    Concierge Medical Care
    180 Adams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Executive Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 05, 2020
    Dr. Lutz was incredibly helpful, patient and Dr. Lutz went absolutely above & beyond the norm to help us during the COVID-19 pandemic. I couldn't recommend Dr. Lutz more to set the bar for what a patient-doctor relationship should be like.
    — May 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578562765
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Joseph Hospital|St Joseph Hospital - Exempla
    • University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lutz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lutz works at The Center for Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lutz’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

