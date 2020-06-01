Dr. Kevin Lunde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lunde, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Lunde, MD is an Otolaryngic Allergy Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngic Allergy, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Dr Kevin Lunde MD4701 W Plano Pkwy Ste 150, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lunde is very knowledgeable, and explains all problems and procedures. His staff Is caring and helped us feel comfortable. We can never thank them enough for finding a rare cancer and referring us to top Baylor Oncologists. We have been seeing him for 2 years and would HIGHLY RECOMMEND this practice.
About Dr. Kevin Lunde, MD
- Otolaryngic Allergy
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lunde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lunde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lunde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lunde has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lunde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunde.
