Dr. Kevin Luke, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Luke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Spiritus Dei Eye Surgery Cente7600 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-0600
Parkview Oak Lawn4710 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 578-4967Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luke is comforting, informative and the best there is! I got hip replacement surgery a year ago that went amazing and he ensured I received all the post op care I needed. I now feel absolutely amazing, and so happy I got the surgery and had Dr. Luke perform it. I am in no pain whatsoever and that is all thanks to Dr. Luke!
About Dr. Kevin Luke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luke has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Luke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luke.
