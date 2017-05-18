Overview

Dr. Kevin Lowery, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Lowery works at Virginia Nephrology Group in Annandale, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Acidosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.