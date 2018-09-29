Overview

Dr. Kevin Louie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Novato Community Hospital and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Louie works at Presidio Surgery Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Internal Derangement of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.