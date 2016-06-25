Dr. Kevin Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Logan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Logan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
-
1
Logan Institute for Health and Wellness8499 FISHERS CENTER DR, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Logan?
After 6 months and 9 specialists, who all concluded I have a form of nueropathy but were unable to find/treat the underlying cause, Dr. Logan started treatment and has me back to full health. My recovery is simply a miracle.
About Dr. Kevin Logan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1639384183
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.