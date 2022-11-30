Overview

Dr. Kevin Lindgren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Lindgren works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN and Vadnais Heights, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.