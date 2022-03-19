See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Kevin Li, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Li works at Advance Spine Care and Pain Management in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Anesthesia Expert Consultants
    2555 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 538-8950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 19, 2022
    I only have good things to say about this clinic. It is clean and the staff upfront works efficiently and are friendly. After car accident, my pain was unmanageable. Most of the time, I can't lay down . Dr. Li is a true professional. He is caring, asks questions, listens to my concerns, and provides answers with thorough explanations. I never felt rushed and he allowed me to express my medical concerns.
    About Dr. Kevin Li, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083863690
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Cleveland
    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    • UCLA/West La Vamc
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Li works at Advance Spine Care and Pain Management in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Li’s profile.

    Dr. Li speaks Mandarin and Spanish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

