Overview

Dr. Kevin Lenkart, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Lenkart works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.