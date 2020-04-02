Overview

Dr. Kevin Lehnes, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ.



Dr. Lehnes works at Lehnes Orthodontics in Stamford, CT with other offices in Randolph, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.