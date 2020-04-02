Dr. Kevin Lehnes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lehnes, DMD
Dr. Kevin Lehnes, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ.
Lehnes Orthodontics50 Forest St Ph 22, Stamford, CT 06901 Directions (973) 287-5252
Barrish & Lehnes Orthodontics447 State Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 574-3179
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Both doctors in this practice: Barrish & Lehnes are excellent. Their expertise and bedside manner are very assuring to one. I have total confidence in them.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Medical Center
- UMDNJ
Dr. Lehnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehnes accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
663 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehnes.
