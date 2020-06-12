Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
very thorough, excellent care
About Dr. Kevin Lee, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Urology
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
