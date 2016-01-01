Dr. Kevin Lee, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Dentists
- OH
- Cincinnati
- Dr. Kevin Lee, DDS
Dr. Kevin Lee, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kevin Lee, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Ferguson4360 Ferguson Dr Ste 140, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 434-5254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Air Abrasion
- View other providers who treat Amalgam Dental Fillings
- View other providers who treat Athletic Mouthguards
- View other providers who treat Bad Taste in Mouth
- View other providers who treat Bite Adjustment
- View other providers who treat Bone Grafting
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cavity
- View other providers who treat Ceramic Dental Crowns
- View other providers who treat Chipped Tooth
- View other providers who treat Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
- View other providers who treat Composite Fillings
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Contouring (Dental)
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Oral Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Procedure
- View other providers who treat Crown Lengthening
- View other providers who treat Deep Bleaching
- View other providers who treat Dental Bonding
- View other providers who treat Dental Brace
- View other providers who treat Dental Bridge
- View other providers who treat Dental Cleaning
- View other providers who treat Dental Crown
- View other providers who treat Dental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dental Examination
- View other providers who treat Dental Filling
- View other providers who treat Dental Hygiene Services
- View other providers who treat Dental Implant
- View other providers who treat Dental Injury
- View other providers who treat Dental Inlays
- View other providers who treat Dental Onlay
- View other providers who treat Dental Procedure
- View other providers who treat Dental Prophylaxis
- View other providers who treat Dental Restoration
- View other providers who treat Dental Sealant
- View other providers who treat Dental Trauma
- View other providers who treat Dental Veneer
- View other providers who treat Dental X-Ray
- View other providers who treat Dento Alveolar Surgery
- View other providers who treat Denture Repair
- View other providers who treat Dentures
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Imaging
- View other providers who treat Digital X-Ray (CDR)
- View other providers who treat Electrocautery
- View other providers who treat Endodontic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Endodontic Treatment
- View other providers who treat Fluoride Treatment
- View other providers who treat Fluoride Varnish
- View other providers who treat Frenectomy
- View other providers who treat Gingivitis
- View other providers who treat Grinding of Teeth
- View other providers who treat Gum Disease
- View other providers who treat Gum Disease Treatment
- View other providers who treat Halitosis
- View other providers who treat Implant-Supported Bridge
- View other providers who treat Implant-Supported Crown
- View other providers who treat Implant-Supported Dentures
- View other providers who treat Intraoral Camera
- View other providers who treat Invisible Dental Braces
- View other providers who treat Local Anesthesia
- View other providers who treat Loose Teeth
- View other providers who treat Molar Endodontics
- View other providers who treat Mouth Conditions
- View other providers who treat Mouthguards
- View other providers who treat Nightguard
- View other providers who treat Non-Surgical Bite Correction
- View other providers who treat Non-Surgical Gum Treatment
- View other providers who treat Oral Soft Tissue Assessment
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Dental Exam
- View other providers who treat Periodontal Exam
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Plaque
- View other providers who treat Pocket Depth Measurement
- View other providers who treat Porcelain Bridge
- View other providers who treat Porcelain Crown
- View other providers who treat Porcelain Dental Inlays
- View other providers who treat Porcelain Dental Onlays
- View other providers who treat Porcelain Fixed Bridges
- View other providers who treat Porcelain Veneers
- View other providers who treat Post-Operative Care
- View other providers who treat Power Teeth Whitening
- View other providers who treat Preseason Dental Exam
- View other providers who treat Prophy Jet Air Polishing
- View other providers who treat Prosthetic
- View other providers who treat Receding Gums
- View other providers who treat Removable Appliances
- View other providers who treat Removal of Bone Spur
- View other providers who treat Restoration of Dental Implants
- View other providers who treat Retainer Therapy
- View other providers who treat Root Canal
- View other providers who treat Root Planing
- View other providers who treat Rotary Endodontics
- View other providers who treat Sensitive Teeth
- View other providers who treat Simple Tooth Extractions
- View other providers who treat Single Visit Root Canals
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances
- View other providers who treat Smile Makeovers
- View other providers who treat Snoring Prevention
- View other providers who treat Special Needs Patients-General Care
- View other providers who treat Stained Teeth
- View other providers who treat Sterilization
- View other providers who treat Swollen Gums
- View other providers who treat Teeth Extraction
- View other providers who treat Teeth Polishing
- View other providers who treat Teeth Scaling
- View other providers who treat Teeth Whitening
- View other providers who treat Tempormandibular Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Tender Gums
- View other providers who treat Tooth Abscess
- View other providers who treat Tooth Damage
- View other providers who treat Tooth Decay
- View other providers who treat Tooth Discoloration
- View other providers who treat Tooth Loss
- View other providers who treat Tooth Malformation
- View other providers who treat Tooth-Conserving Dentistry
- View other providers who treat Toothache
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment
- View other providers who treat Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning
- View other providers who treat Upper Dentures
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AultCare Insurance Company
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Benefits Plan
- Connection Dental
- CoreSource
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- Lincoln
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- Physicians Mutual
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Superior Dental Care
- Teamcare
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Union Provider Services
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Kevin Lee, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1245392588
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
198 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.