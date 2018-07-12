Overview

Dr. Kevin Lax, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Lax works at MAGNETIC APPLICATION DIAGNOSTIC CENTER in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA and Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.