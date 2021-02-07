Overview

Dr. Kevin Law, MD is a Pulmonologist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Law works at Hamilton Pulmonology in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.