Dr. Kevin Lavery, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Lavery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Lavery works at Specialty Eye Institute in Jackson, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI, Battle Creek, MI and Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Specialty Eye Institute
    1116 W GANSON ST, Jackson, MI 49202 (517) 487-6511
    Morgan Medical Management PC
    2775 Blake Rd, Jackson, MI 49201 (517) 787-2906
    Tlc Laser Eye Centers Lansing
    1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste H, Lansing, MI 48912 (517) 487-6511
    Tlc Eye Care and Laser Centers
    363 Fremont St Ste 301, Battle Creek, MI 49017 (269) 964-3018
    Specialty Eye Institute
    4016 W MAIN ST, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 (269) 329-1003
    TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers
    383 Fremont St # 301, Battle Creek, MI 49017 (877) 852-8463

Hospital Affiliations
  Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Ectopia Microspherophakia - Stiff Joints - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, D Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, E Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, F Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, G Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, J Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, K Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Congenital, A Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Infantile, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Acquired Secondary to Intraocular Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Associated With Systemic Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr. Kevin Lavery is the only one that I trust with my eyes. He is the best. I pray for him all the time. He says I will need will need surgery to remove cateracts from my eyes ??. I trust him and no one else. Like I said, he's the best.
    Joelene Flack — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Lavery, MD

    Ophthalmology
    37 years of experience
    English
    1629073036
    Education & Certifications

    Kresge Eye Inst
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    UMDNJ - University Hospital
    UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lavery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavery has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

