Dr. Kevin Latinis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Latinis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Harrisonville, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Cass Regional Medical Center and Ellett Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cass Regional Medical Center2800 E Rock Haven Rd, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 380-5888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson County Hospital
- Cass Regional Medical Center
- Ellett Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Read some of the reviews and could not believe anyone had a bad experience with Dr. Latinis. I have always found him to be compassionate, knowledgeable and very professional. Most noteworthy, is that he explains your condition in an understanding way. Definitely, one of the best in the area of Rheumatology.
About Dr. Kevin Latinis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1699878686
Education & Certifications
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latinis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latinis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latinis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latinis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latinis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Latinis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latinis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latinis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latinis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.