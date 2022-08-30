Overview

Dr. Kevin Latinis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Harrisonville, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Cass Regional Medical Center and Ellett Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Latinis works at Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists - Harrisonville in Harrisonville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.