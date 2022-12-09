Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasseigne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lasseigne works at
Locations
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists108 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Lasseigne he explains everything. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- The Orthopedic Clinic Association (TOCA) Arizona
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Baptist Health System
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasseigne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasseigne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasseigne has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasseigne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lasseigne speaks French.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasseigne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasseigne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasseigne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasseigne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.