Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Community Health.

Dr. Larsen works at Grand Island Foot Clinic in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Island Foot Clinic
    620 N Diers Ave Ste 100, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 381-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Community Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Dr. Larson has calming personality. I appreciate him so much.....he has helped me so much by prescribing the correct orthotics needed for my situation........ He has a kind and gentle spirit about him, as well the knowledge and experience to address the problem and correct it. He listens and cares about the results and continues to ask if all is going well or if we need more help to further address the problem with other solutions available. He never makes one feel that he is too busy to take time to listen and then answer questions and then makes sure we understand.
    carol Oswald — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568465300
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larsen works at Grand Island Foot Clinic in Grand Island, NE. View the full address on Dr. Larsen’s profile.

    Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

