Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine 1988 and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lake Worth Podiatry6422 Lake Worth Rd, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 765-7005Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lapoff is that rare gemstone in a field of doctors. He takes a sincere interest in his patients. He listens , offers sound & knowledge support. If outside support is needed, his recommendations and referrals are experienced medical professionals who know how to diagnose and set up a treatment plan. His office staff go out of their way to make sure the paperwork is done promptly and efficiently. His assistant makes you feel valued and puts you at ease.
About Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1073695078
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery
- Coney Island Hospital|Hospitals/Coney Island 1989|Nyc Health
- Gouverneur Hospital|Gouverneur Hospital 1989
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine 1988
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapoff has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.