Overview

Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine 1988 and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lapoff works at Lake Worth Podiatry in Greenacres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.