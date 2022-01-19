See All Podiatric Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (136)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Lam works at Family Foot & Leg Center in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Foot & Leg Center
    730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 102, Naples, FL 34102 (216) 791-3800
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Korunda Pain Management Center
    661 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 103, Naples, FL 34102 (239) 430-3668
    Fflc North
    1660 Medical Blvd Ste 302, Naples, FL 34110 (239) 430-3668
    Fflc, East
    12250 Tamiami Trl E Ste 101, Naples, FL 34113 (239) 430-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NCH Baker Downtown
  NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Synostosis of Talus and Calcaneus - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr. Kevin Lam is one of the best -- if not the best -- foot surgeons in SWFL. They have the latest in technology, they can even take x-rays and scans at their office, no need to go to the hospital ER. Dr. Lam is an absolutely wonderful podiatrist, highly skilled, very experienced, very kind, and you would always get great results from his treatments. I recommend Dr. Lam to anybody. Thank you for caring for our community!
    Daniella t — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM
Specialties

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    English, Cantonese and Chinese
NPI Number
    1134322373
    Education & Certifications
Residency

    Mount Sinai Medical Center
Internship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
    Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lam has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lam speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

