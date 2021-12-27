See All Plastic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Kevin Kunkel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (40)
24 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Kunkel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Kunkel works at Warren Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Warren Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    6465 S Yale Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74136

  Saint Francis Hospital

Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 27, 2021
    Dr. Kunkel did my explant and lift! I could not be happier with my results! He has an AMAZING bedside manner and his staff is top notch! Would recommend to anyone!!
    Stephanie C. — Dec 27, 2021
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English
    1801937370
    OU Medical Center
    Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Dr. Kunkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunkel works at Warren Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Kunkel’s profile.

    Dr. Kunkel has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

