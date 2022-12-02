See All Neurologists in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. Kevin Kristl, MD

Neurology
3.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Kristl, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They completed their residency with University of South Alabama / College of Medicine

Dr. Kristl works at Michiana Neurologic Medicine in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Mhinin-michiana Neurologic Medicine
    1710 E DAY RD, Mishawaka, IN 46545 (574) 252-7795
  2
    Michiana Neurologic Medicine
    229 Red Coach Dr Ste 105, Mishawaka, IN 46545 (574) 252-7795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elkhart General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Epilepsy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine
Epilepsy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Migraine
Epilepsy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Anterior Horn Disease
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Vertigo
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Ataxia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Dystonia
Meningitis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Syncope
Tension Headache
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Kristl is great. He always spends a lot of time really listening to me and does not rush appointments. This is probably why he runs behind. His nurses and other staff are all nice. They have a busy office and sometimes don't get back to me the same day that I call, but they always do eventually.
    Heather — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Kristl, MD

    Neurology
    English
    1811941768
    Education & Certifications

    University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
    UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Kristl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kristl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kristl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kristl works at Michiana Neurologic Medicine in Mishawaka, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kristl’s profile.

    Dr. Kristl has seen patients for Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kristl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

