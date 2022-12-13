Overview

Dr. Kevin Kriesel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Kriesel works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Allentown, PA and Palmer Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.