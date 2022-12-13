Dr. Kevin Kriesel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kriesel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kriesel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kriesel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Kriesel works at
Locations
1
Austin Regional Clinic South3828 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
2
LVPG Ear, Nose & Throat-Pond Road1575 Pond Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 366-1366Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
LVPG Ear, Nose, and Throat-Palmer Township3701 Corriere Rd Ste 26, Palmer Township, PA 18045 Directions (484) 884-1389
4
Austin Regional Clinic At Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kriesel is thoughtful. He takes the time to explain your health issues and provides a plan of action for recovery. You do not feel rushed at all. Dr Kriesel is respectful to all.
About Dr. Kevin Kriesel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- United States Military Academy, West Point
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
