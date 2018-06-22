Overview

Dr. Kevin Kozara, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Kozara works at Rochester Otolaryngology Grp PC in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.