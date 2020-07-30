Overview

Dr. Kevin Kovach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. Kovach works at Kovach Eye Institute in South Barrington, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.