Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Koutsky works at Elmhurst Orthopedics, S. C. in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elmhurst Orthopaedics Sc
    300 W Butterfield Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 834-0478
  2. 2
    Auditory Services Inc.
    950 N York Rd Ste 109, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 528-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Pipefitters
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2018
    I saw Dr Koutsky a few months ago about pain and limited mobility in my shoulder from an injury a few weeks prior. I was given an appointment very quickly, just a few days from my initial contact. Dr. Koutsky ordered an MRI, done on site. I was especially appreciative of that as I didn’t have to wait for a separate appointment. Elmhurst Orthopedics has an “open MRI” which was greatly appreciated as well. I am very pleased to have met Dr Koutsky, and I highly recommend him and Elmhurst Ortho.
    David in Aurora, IL — Feb 04, 2018
    About Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043225899
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • University of Chicago
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    • Loyola University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
