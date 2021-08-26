Overview

Dr. Kevin Kosek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala.



Dr. Kosek works at Eye Group in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.