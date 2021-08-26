Dr. Kevin Kosek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kosek, MD
Dr. Kevin Kosek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala.
Dr. Kosek works at
Madison Office501 Baptist Dr Ste 220, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 985-9120
- Baptist Medical Center Attala
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Kosek is friendly , professional, and did not hesitate to answer any questions or concerns that I had. The staff is exceptional! My eye surgery was quick and very successful. I highly recommend!
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1356551691
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kosek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosek works at
Dr. Kosek has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kosek speaks Chinese.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.